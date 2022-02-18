GOP senators block measures to reduce inflation while whining about inflation
Chris Hayes: “If Republicans want to lower inflation, the least they can do is show up to work and vote for the Fed Chairman who was originally appointed by Donald Trump, as well as the other nominees. Otherwise, people might start to think their complaints might not be genuine.”Feb. 18, 2022
Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party
