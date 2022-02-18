IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party

    07:03
  • Now Playing

    GOP senators block measures to reduce inflation while whining about inflation

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan

    06:31

  • ‘Disgusting’: GOP senators try to link Innocence Project lawyer to rise in crime

    10:10

  • Chris Hayes pays tribute to Walter Dellinger

    04:14

  • Text messages reveal new host of characters lobbying Trump before Jan. 6

    06:01

  • Fauci: You may be ‘done with Covid,’ but Covid isn’t done with the U.S.

    07:09

  • Election denier under investigation is running to oversee elections in her state 

    08:53

  • How one small town fought off a QAnon invasion 

    08:05

  • ‘Big blow’: Accounting firm dumps Trump over dubious financial statements

    06:34

  • Why Rudy Giuliani could be convinced to ‘fully cooperate’ with Jan. 6 probe

    05:02

  • Why the U.S. must do more to help the Afghan people

    05:43

  • New details on Trump’s reported document stealing, destroying, flushing

    07:26

  • Meet the candidates running on 'explicitly pro-coup platforms'

    08:08

  • GOP rep professes loyalty to Trump at his Tower after he endorses her opponent

    06:51

  • Flush away the evidence?: The Trump toilet obsession takes a crooked turn

    08:49

  • Rep. Porter on Congress stock trading ban: We must earn back public trust

    08:53

  • Anti-vax doctor reaches plea deal in Capitol riot case

    06:58

  • Supreme Court guts yet another provision of the Voting Rights Act

    06:44

  • Republicans try to straddle the ‘pro-coup’ line after RNC censure

    11:25

All In

GOP senators block measures to reduce inflation while whining about inflation

03:28

Chris Hayes: “If Republicans want to lower inflation, the least they can do is show up to work and vote for the Fed Chairman who was originally appointed by Donald Trump, as well as the other nominees. Otherwise, people might start to think their complaints might not be genuine.”Feb. 18, 2022

  • Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party

    07:03
  • Now Playing

    GOP senators block measures to reduce inflation while whining about inflation

    03:28
  • UP NEXT

    Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan

    06:31

  • ‘Disgusting’: GOP senators try to link Innocence Project lawyer to rise in crime

    10:10

  • Chris Hayes pays tribute to Walter Dellinger

    04:14

  • Text messages reveal new host of characters lobbying Trump before Jan. 6

    06:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All