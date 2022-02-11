IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

GOP rep professes loyalty to Trump at his Tower after he endorses her opponent

06:51

After Trump endorsed her primary challenger, Rep. Nancy Mace tried to get back in the ex-president’s good graces by proclaiming her support in front of Trump Tower. "As pathetic as that performance is, I fear for the Congresswoman it won't be pathetic enough," says Chris Hayes. Feb. 11, 2022

