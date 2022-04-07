GOP forced to amend bill that would have legalized child marriage in Tennessee
“The very party that claims to be very concerned with protecting children—that’s accusing their enemies of being literal pedophiles—wrote a bill that apparently would have allowed children to get married,” says Chris Hayes. April 7, 2022
