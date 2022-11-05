IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    GOP candidate wants ‘community-level review’ on if rape victims can get abortions

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Hayes: If Republicans win, Trump will be the ‘shadow Speaker of the House’

    08:58

  • Klain: Americans should make clear ‘they want this not to be the last election’

    06:29

  • Chris Hayes: 'Vote to preserve your right to throw the bums out'

    08:47

  • 'Ripped off': Katie Porter on how price-gouging companies are driving inflation

    07:11

  • Emails: Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as ‘key’ to post-election plan

    07:35

  • Chris Hayes: The myth of crime as a big-city, blue-state problem

    07:43

  • ‘This is not normal, moral, human behavior’: Psaki on GOP response to Pelosi attack

    04:30

  • Trump joins growing GOP effort to whitewash, lie about Pelosi attack

    09:04

  • Chris Hayes: The stakes of the New York governor's race between Zeldin and Hochul

    01:33

  • Swalwell: Pelosi suspect’s social media looks like that of Ted Cruz, MTG

    07:13

  • Arizona's Kari Lake mocks violent Pelosi attack on the campaign trail 

    08:26

  • AOC and Raskin on stakes of midterms: We are 'facing an environment of fascism'

    10:49

  • Pelosi home invasion comes after years of Trump targeting the Speaker

    06:31

  • Alaska's Rep. Peltola Mary: ‘I don’t pretend to be a national politician’ 

    07:09

  • Republicans set stage to rerun Trump Big Lie playbook for 2022 midterms

    09:13

  • Conservative economist: GOP plan won’t bring down inflation in 2023

    06:38

  • Oz: Abortion should be left to ‘women, doctors, local political leaders’

    10:00

  • 'That's not patriotism': Arizona sheriff on voter intimidation at ballot box

    06:33

  • The Republican plan to hold the economy hostage if they win Congress

    09:48

All In

GOP candidate wants ‘community-level review’ on if rape victims can get abortions

03:17

Chris Hayes: “Imagine a girl having to go down to town hall for a hearing, standing at a microphone to explain to a panel of 'community members' how she got pregnant from incest. This is the reality of calls for exceptions to make abortion bans seem less invasive than they really are.”Nov. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    GOP candidate wants ‘community-level review’ on if rape victims can get abortions

    03:17
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Hayes: If Republicans win, Trump will be the ‘shadow Speaker of the House’

    08:58

  • Klain: Americans should make clear ‘they want this not to be the last election’

    06:29

  • Chris Hayes: 'Vote to preserve your right to throw the bums out'

    08:47

  • 'Ripped off': Katie Porter on how price-gouging companies are driving inflation

    07:11

  • Emails: Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as ‘key’ to post-election plan

    07:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All