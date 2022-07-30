IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

GOP candidate Doug Mastriano’s ties to antisemitic site and its founder

04:50

Andrew Torba, C.E.O. of Gab, regularly spews vile, hateful ideas, suggesting that Jewish people are “evil” and that they should not be in positions of power. And he is being paid by the Republican Party's nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano.July 30, 2022

