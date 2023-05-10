IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump accuser Natasha Stoynoff reacts to E. Jean Carroll verdict: 'Moment of truth'

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    Goldman: McCarthy must remove Santos from Congress in wake of federal charges

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    Trump defends Access Hollywood tape: Stars have 'historically' grabbed women

    08:39

  • ‘Captured court’: Hayes on Leonard Leo's two-fold plan to form this Supreme Court

    08:13

  • North Carolina lawmaker Tricia Cotham switches to GOP, votes to ban abortion

    06:10

  • Report: Judicial activist paid Clarence Thomas’s wife, urged ‘no mention of Ginni’

    09:41

  • Holder: NC Supreme Court acting not on principle nor precedent—but on personnel

    05:53

  • Trump town hall: How the media covers a seditious presidential candidate

    06:58

  • Newly revealed text confirms Tucker Carlson is also privately racist

    06:57

  • Ilhan Omar speaks out after learning suspected mosque arsonist also targeted her

    05:18

  • Don Jr complains Fox hasn’t had him on in months

    02:05

  • Man believed to be suspect in Texas mass shooting apprehended after manhunt

    07:07

  • Friend testifies E. Jean Carroll called minutes after alleged Trump assault

    06:14

  • Whistleblower: Wife of Chief Justice Roberts made $10.3 million from top law firms

    06:41

  • E. Jean Carroll returns to witness stand as judge denies Trump mistrial bid

    04:58

  • Ayman on Gov. Abbott’s ‘indifference’ towards gun violence—and victims of color

    05:02

  • Trump hugs Jan. 6 rioter who wants Pence to be executed

    10:11

  • The surprise turn in Fox's favorite new fearmongering story

    10:05

  • Bernie Sanders on why he’s endorsing Biden, forgoing his own 2024 bid

    07:23

  • E. Jean Carroll: Trump 'raped me whether I screamed or not'

    06:44

All In

Goldman: McCarthy must remove Santos from Congress in wake of federal charges

05:16

Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY): “For George Santos to have a vote that counts as much as my vote is a travesty and I think that hopefully the Speaker will come around and recognize that that’s the right thing to do.”May 10, 2023

  • Trump accuser Natasha Stoynoff reacts to E. Jean Carroll verdict: 'Moment of truth'

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    Goldman: McCarthy must remove Santos from Congress in wake of federal charges

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    Trump defends Access Hollywood tape: Stars have 'historically' grabbed women

    08:39

  • ‘Captured court’: Hayes on Leonard Leo's two-fold plan to form this Supreme Court

    08:13

  • North Carolina lawmaker Tricia Cotham switches to GOP, votes to ban abortion

    06:10

  • Report: Judicial activist paid Clarence Thomas’s wife, urged ‘no mention of Ginni’

    09:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All