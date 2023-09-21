IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Georgia DA lists Trump ally Lin Wood as state witness

    08:34
  • UP NEXT

    'Pro-democracy': Dems overperform in 24 of 30 special elections so far in 2023

    08:06

  • Hayes: How GOP 2024 candidates are helping Trump re-run the 2016 playbook

    02:38

  • 'Victim of Fox': Feds charge man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

    06:31

  • ‘Preposterous': Conspiracy theorists think John Fetterman uses a ‘body double’

    08:57

  • Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones defend Russell Brand over sexual assault allegations

    09:09

  • Fetterman jeers Republicans 'losing their mind' over new Senate dress code

    06:34

  • House GOP in ‘Godfather II stage’ of internal turmoil, says Republican lawmaker

    07:23

  • New footage: Lauren Boebert vapes before ejection from 'Beetlejuice' musical

    02:49

  • 'Courage': Bernie Sanders applauds UAW, unions for standing up to ‘greed and arrogance’

    06:41

  • 'Think of your children': Top GOP senator voted to acquit Trump over safety fears, book says

    08:14

  • Mitt Romney: ‘Very large portion’ of GOP ‘doesn’t believe in the Constitution’

    06:53

  • Sen. Booker blasts GOP: ‘Morally obscenity’ of child poverty is a ‘policy choice’

    07:01

  • Ex-Manhattan DA: Georgia DA using RICO statue ‘to good effect’ in Trump case

    07:07

  • Mark Kelly shreds Tuberville: Chinese ‘popping champagne’ over military blockade

    06:51

  • Hayes: McCarthy's impeachment push, spending fight will alienate all sides of GOP

    04:45

  • New bombshell report on payments to Ginni Thomas by ‘face of dark money’ Leonard Leo

    07:52

  • ‘Absurd:’ GOP rep blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene over Biden impeachment push

    05:48

  • ‘The corruption of Lindsey Graham:’ Why the senator risked indictment for Trump

    06:53

  • ‘Pro-baby:’ Republicans trying to rebrand the anti-abortion movement

    06:53

All In

Georgia DA lists Trump ally Lin Wood as state witness

08:34

A new court filing from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood is slated to be a witness for the state in the RICO case against Trump and 18 others.Sept. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Georgia DA lists Trump ally Lin Wood as state witness

    08:34
  • UP NEXT

    'Pro-democracy': Dems overperform in 24 of 30 special elections so far in 2023

    08:06

  • Hayes: How GOP 2024 candidates are helping Trump re-run the 2016 playbook

    02:38

  • 'Victim of Fox': Feds charge man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

    06:31

  • ‘Preposterous': Conspiracy theorists think John Fetterman uses a ‘body double’

    08:57

  • Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones defend Russell Brand over sexual assault allegations

    09:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All