IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • DeSantis denies wearing height-boosting boots as campaign stumbles

    08:57
  • Now Playing

    George Santos 'easily' survives vote to expel him from Congress

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    'Something to hide': Dems to subpoena megadonors at center of Supreme Court scandals

    06:43

  • 'Rings hollow': Biden advisor hits House GOP for lumping IRS cuts with Israel aid

    06:04

  • Hayes: GOP speaker 'laser-focused' on helping yacht owners cheat on taxes

    07:03

  • Hayes: Ground invasion in Gaza could 'usher in far, far worse'

    06:27

  • Israel-Hamas war: Ex-hostage negotiator explains ‘most dangerous part’ of process

    05:08

  • ‘It’s not just scary, it’s wrong’: Romney book reveals how he sees decay of GOP

    08:13

  • Maine shooting: Search warrant executed at home linked to Lewiston suspect

    02:28

  • Trump doesn’t get his ‘Legally Blonde’ moment, storms out of court

    08:49

  • Raskin: Don't be fooled by ‘good manners' of MAGA speaker Mike Johnson

    05:23

  • Report: Jack Smith grants Mark Meadows immunity to testify in Jan. 6 Trump case

    06:47

  • ‘Thug’: Pelosi rips House GOP for taking direction from man ‘in court’

    09:12

  • Gaza conditions worsen amid food, water, fuel shortages

    06:58

  • ‘Catastrophic failure’: GOP fails to elect speaker for 17th day in a row

    11:07

  • ‘GOP merry-go-round’: Congress still paralyzed by Republican speaker fight

    08:35

  • Psaki: Biden address reminded America of ‘stakes’ of Israel-Hamas, Ukraine wars

    08:54

  • ‘We cannot give up on peace’: Biden vows support for Ukraine, Israel in address

    15:05

  • Dem rep: 199 Republicans voted for 'Insurrection Caucus' leader for speaker

    05:08

All In

George Santos 'easily' survives vote to expel him from Congress

06:33

Indicted Rep. George Santos (R-NY) easily survived a bipartisan effort to expel him from the House of Representatives on Wednesday night. MSNBC’s Ali Vitali joins Chris Hayes to discuss. Nov. 2, 2023

  • DeSantis denies wearing height-boosting boots as campaign stumbles

    08:57
  • Now Playing

    George Santos 'easily' survives vote to expel him from Congress

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    'Something to hide': Dems to subpoena megadonors at center of Supreme Court scandals

    06:43

  • 'Rings hollow': Biden advisor hits House GOP for lumping IRS cuts with Israel aid

    06:04

  • Hayes: GOP speaker 'laser-focused' on helping yacht owners cheat on taxes

    07:03

  • Hayes: Ground invasion in Gaza could 'usher in far, far worse'

    06:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All