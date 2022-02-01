George Conway: Trump just gave prosecutors ‘trifecta’ of criminal intent

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'Preventable tragedy': Fox News silent after guest dies of Covid08:28
George Conway: Trump just gave prosecutors ‘trifecta’ of criminal intent08:41
Biden delivered fastest economic growth since Reagan. So why don't voters feel it?03:33
New ‘real world evidence’ that GOP voter suppression is already working07:56
'No possible coincidence:' Luria on Jan. 6 panel probing fake Trump electors04:35
Ron Johnson’s message to parents: You are on your own03:10
Vow to nominate Black woman to Court spurs ‘spiral of racist and sexist tirades’10:49
‘Everything was connected’: Why fake Trump electors could face criminal scrutiny05:32
Levitz: ‘Fox News is literally killing its viewers’ with Covid lies07:11
Hannah-Jones: Book bans, anti-CRT laws ‘not the sign of a healthy democracy’08:20
‘Stop the censorship’: Texas students push back on school book ban04:42
Ron DeSantis keeps pushing Covid treatments that don’t work05:29
What Trump docs about late Capitol officers might tell the Jan. 6 committee07:04
‘They have everything:’ Alex Jones meets with Jan. 6 panel, pleads Fifth08:04
Sen. Murphy on where America stands in growing Russia-Ukraine tension07:38
Hayes on the ‘dangerous’ growth of the anti-vax movement10:32
‘Give Manchin the pen’: Markey, Khanna on how to get climate in Build Back Better08:46
Chris Hayes: Lawmakers must prioritize climate in the Build Back Better bill03:36
Luria: 'Concerning' that Trump doc to seize voting machines was among official records05:52
‘We’re closing in on the target’: Raskin on Jan. 6 panel calling on Ivanka Trump09:22
George Conway: Trump just gave prosecutors ‘trifecta’ of criminal intent08:41
“What he did over the weekend was kind of a trifecta going to his intent that prosecutors may be able to use,” says George Conway on Trump’s statements at his Texas rally. Feb. 1, 2022
