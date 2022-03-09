IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

General Zinni: No-fly zone could ‘easily escalate’ Russian conflict

06:14

Retired U.S. Marine Core General Anthony Zinni: “If a decision is made to install a no-fly zone—whether it’s NATO or the United States or both—they have to understand this could escalate into much more serious engagement with the Russians and eventually lead to war with the Russians.”March 9, 2022

