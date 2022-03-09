General Zinni: No-fly zone could ‘easily escalate’ Russian conflict
06:14
Share this -
copied
Retired U.S. Marine Core General Anthony Zinni: “If a decision is made to install a no-fly zone—whether it’s NATO or the United States or both—they have to understand this could escalate into much more serious engagement with the Russians and eventually lead to war with the Russians.”March 9, 2022
Ex-Russian foreign minister: Putin is acting ‘out of desperation’
05:58
Now Playing
General Zinni: No-fly zone could ‘easily escalate’ Russian conflict
06:14
UP NEXT
White House targets Russian oil
10:08
Why is Russia seizing nuclear plants?
06:33
Crisis grows for Ukrainians trapped in Mariupol
07:56
Former Zelenskyy adviser: Ukrainians ‘will fight to the very last breath’