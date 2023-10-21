Gaza conditions worsen amid food, water, fuel shortages

- Now Playing
Gaza conditions worsen amid food, water, fuel shortages06:58
‘Catastrophic failure’: GOP fails to elect speaker for 17th day in a row11:07
‘GOP merry-go-round’: Congress still paralyzed by Republican speaker fight08:35
Psaki: Biden address reminded America of ‘stakes’ of Israel-Hamas, Ukraine wars08:54
‘We cannot give up on peace’: Biden vows support for Ukraine, Israel in address15:05
Dem rep: 199 Republicans voted for 'Insurrection Caucus' leader for speaker05:08
DHS warns of 'heightened threat environment' in U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war02:29
‘Roomba stuck in a corner’: GOP infighting escalates as Jordan loses second speaker vote05:39
Ayman: Gaza hospital images some of ‘the most jarring’ I’ve seen06:03
Raskin floats Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney, Angus King as consensus speaker options04:47
‘Dangerous prospect’: Dem rep rips GOP speaker nom Jordan as 'election denier'05:09
‘Calm before the storm’: Israel-Lebanon border braces for crisis to expand north04:15
'It's a horror movie every night': Gaza resident shares 'terror' of war06:15
‘This is not complicated, America’: Sen. Booker condemns 'Hitler-like' Hamas11:24
Steve Scalise drops his bid for speaker leaving Republicans without a nominee06:05
Inside the saferoom: Harrowing details of an Israeli family’s escape from Hamas08:09
'Republican dysfunction': Scalise faces GOP holdouts after speaker nomination10:00
'No doubt that Iran has blood on its hands,' says Sen. Murphy on Hamas attack06:02
‘Human shields’: Israel grapples with complexity of rescuing Hamas’ hostages05:14
Why can't Pennsylvania Republicans find someone to run for Senate?03:45
