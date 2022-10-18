IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • House inquiry: Trump charged Secret Service ‘exorbitant’ rates for hotel stays

    05:50

  • From Kanye to Trump: The mainstreaming of antisemitism on the American right

    07:58
  • Now Playing

    From Kanye to Trump: The mainstreaming of antisemitism on the American right

    07:58
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Clyburn reveals ‘conflicting information’ he received on Jan. 6

    09:37

  • Walker and Warnock square off in Georgia Senate debate

    05:55

  • Warren: GOP 'loud and clear' on plan to blow up economy if they hold Congress

    06:38

  • Maddow on Jan. 6 hearings and why ‘disgrace is a form of accountability’

    09:31

  • Mehdi: Kevin McCarthy among most ‘cowardly, duplicitous, hypocritical’ politicians

    03:18

  • 'Get on the offensive': Bernie says Dems can’t ignore state of economy

    07:13

  • Clarence Thomas could be sole justice to rule on Trump Mar-a-Lago case

    06:25

  • 'Hypocrisy': Stacey Abrams rips Kemp response to Herschel Walker report

    09:32

  • Mehdi: Openly racist Republicans like Tuberville face no backlash from GOP 

    06:05

  • Another day, another not great headline for Herschel Walker

    06:55

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin: This is what a violent insurrection looks like

    08:04

  • Cheri Beasley on her bid to flip a North Carolina Senate seat

    07:51

  • The Herschel Walker story keeps getting worse for Herschel Walker.

    03:51

  • What the OPEC oil cut could mean for the midterm elections

    08:19

  • DeSantis auditions for role of Green M&M in white boots

    03:07

  • How Fox News became a PR channel for Republican Senate candidates

    08:09

  • Reporter who broke Herschel Walker abortion story details his receipts 

    08:11

All In

From Kanye to Trump: The mainstreaming of antisemitism on the American right

07:58

Chris Hayes: "Right-wing politics as currently embodied by MAGAism—which is the dominant ethos of one of two of America's major parties—has always been and will always be fundamentally a threat to tolerance and pluralism that will inevitably target Jews."Oct. 18, 2022

  • House inquiry: Trump charged Secret Service ‘exorbitant’ rates for hotel stays

    05:50

  • From Kanye to Trump: The mainstreaming of antisemitism on the American right

    07:58
  • Now Playing

    From Kanye to Trump: The mainstreaming of antisemitism on the American right

    07:58
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Clyburn reveals ‘conflicting information’ he received on Jan. 6

    09:37

  • Walker and Warnock square off in Georgia Senate debate

    05:55

  • Warren: GOP 'loud and clear' on plan to blow up economy if they hold Congress

    06:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All