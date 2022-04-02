IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From cult to Court: How Ginni Thomas found her influence

09:57

Ginni Thomas has functioned as a key link between the furthest fringes of the conspiracy theory-believing right and the absolute centers of power—including the Supreme Court and the White House. So, how did someone like that end up with that much power in the first place?April 2, 2022

