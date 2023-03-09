IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Teamster president calls GOP senator a ‘greedy CEO’ in hearing

    04:26

  • Chris Hayes: The Tucker Carlson villain origin story

    06:24
  • Now Playing

    Fox suit: Carlson pushed Trump team to denounce Powell—to save himself

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    She was denied an abortion despite the risk to her life. Now she's suing Texas.

    07:49

  • New filing: Fox producer says audience doesn't want to hear 'peaceful transition’

    12:09

  • St. Louis mayor: Police plan is bid to 'take control away from Black leaders'

    06:41

  • Republican Party’s anti-democratic embrace on display at CPAC

    05:58

  • Sen. Chris Murphy on the Fox lawsuit revelations: 'This is a seminal moment'

    06:10

  • Parents dispute allegations against St. Louis transgender clinic

    04:21

  • D.C. mayor: Effort to overturn crime law is ‘indignity’

    04:02

  • Democrats debunk Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘whistleblower’ charade

    08:50

  • Fox hosts deflect amid Dominion lawsuit, say all other media lying

    05:25

  • Schumer: Fox guilty of ‘worst lie in the history of our democracy’

    07:02

  • Chris Hayes: What’s really at stake in the Covid origin debate

    06:43

  • Chris Hayes on Fox's dangerous desperation to maintain its audience

    07:59

  • Bernie: Americans shouldn't have to go deeply in debt to get an education

    04:56

  • Hayes: Why Fox is the 'most destructive institution in all of American politics'

    13:51

  • George Santos was questioned by Secret Service over 2017 credit card fraud probe

    05:33

  • ‘It is not red or blue, it is green:' New testimony in Fox-Dominion suit released

    09:03

  • Steele: Asking Trump to sign RNC loyalty pledge is 'fool's errand'

    04:45

All In

Fox suit: Carlson pushed Trump team to denounce Powell—to save himself

07:26

When the Trump campaign announced they had cut ties with Sidney Powell, we assumed she had finally gone too far, even for Trump. "But now we know in fact Tucker Carlson pushed them to say all of that because he questioned Powell—and his viewers hated him for it," says Chris Hayes.March 9, 2023

  • Teamster president calls GOP senator a ‘greedy CEO’ in hearing

    04:26

  • Chris Hayes: The Tucker Carlson villain origin story

    06:24
  • Now Playing

    Fox suit: Carlson pushed Trump team to denounce Powell—to save himself

    07:26
  • UP NEXT

    She was denied an abortion despite the risk to her life. Now she's suing Texas.

    07:49

  • New filing: Fox producer says audience doesn't want to hear 'peaceful transition’

    12:09

  • St. Louis mayor: Police plan is bid to 'take control away from Black leaders'

    06:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All