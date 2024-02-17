IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Fox quiet after indictment of GOP 'informant' blows up impeachment case
Feb. 17, 202404:17

Fox quiet after indictment of GOP 'informant' blows up impeachment case

04:17

For months, the right-wing media promoted claims from an “informant” to make their case against the Bidens. But after the informant was arrested for lying to the FBI, the Fox News primetime hosts were oddly silent. Feb. 17, 2024

