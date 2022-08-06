IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Fox News tries to spin good jobs report into bad news

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Mondaire Jones: ‘Our democracy is in crisis’

    08:54

  • As conservatives cheer far right messages at CPAC, Mehdi Hasan has another name for it: ‘Fascism’

    07:04

  • Judge to Alex Jones: ‘You must tell the truth’

    04:59

  • Stacey Abrams: ‘I am strongly pro-choice’

    05:54

  • Kansas voters rebuke anti-abortion rights amendment

    06:07

  • Charles Blow: Republican opposition to climate bill is ‘purely partisan’

    03:38

  • Kansas holds abortion access vote

    05:40

  • GOP candidates push Trump’s Big Lie amid primary

    05:31

  • Trump sides with Russia, calls Brittney Griner ‘spoiled’

    05:15

  • Biden: U.S. airstrike killed ‘mastermind’ behind attacks on Americans

    07:08

  • GOP candidate Doug Mastriano’s ties to antisemitic site and its founder

    04:50

  • Why those missing Secret Service texts could be key to the Jan. 6 probe

    09:05

  • ‘Is this real?’ Sen. Schatz on finding out about Manchin, Schumer climate deal

    05:37

  • Republicans punish veterans after getting out maneuvered by Manchin, Schumer

    05:30

  • Raskin on new Jan. 6 witnesses: ‘It’s like a waterfall of truth’

    06:21

  • Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson: There's enough evidence to prosecute Trump

    07:27

  • Secretary Miller’s testimony debunks lie pushed by Trump, Fox News—and Miller

    09:01

  • Why Rep. Schiff's ears perked up at NBC News' Garland interview

    04:42

  • Conflict of interest: The story behind the DA in the Zeldin attack case

    05:14

All In

Fox News tries to spin good jobs report into bad news

05:50

“If you work at Fox and you just spent the morning telling your audience that the report was going to be terrible and the economy is in shambles, what do you do?” says Mehdi Hasan. “Well, apparently you find a way to spin a really good jobs report into bad news.”Aug. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Fox News tries to spin good jobs report into bad news

    05:50
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Mondaire Jones: ‘Our democracy is in crisis’

    08:54

  • As conservatives cheer far right messages at CPAC, Mehdi Hasan has another name for it: ‘Fascism’

    07:04

  • Judge to Alex Jones: ‘You must tell the truth’

    04:59

  • Stacey Abrams: ‘I am strongly pro-choice’

    05:54

  • Kansas voters rebuke anti-abortion rights amendment

    06:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All