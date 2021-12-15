Fox hosts, Don Jr. texts reveal everyone was horrified by riot—except Trump  

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

“Here is the raw truth that is exposed in just those few text messages. Everyone—except for the actual mob and Donald Trump—was on the same page as they watched the horrifying insurrection transpire,” says Chris Hayes. “Everyone else immediately recognized that it was wrong, that it was horribly dangerous and destructive, and that the president alone was controlling it and could stop it.”Dec. 15, 2021

