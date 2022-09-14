IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Former U.S. attorney Berman reveals how Trump weaponized the DOJ

    08:55
All In

Former U.S. attorney Berman reveals how Trump weaponized the DOJ

08:55

In his new book, former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman details several instances when Donald Trump abused the power of the Department of Justice. “It was as bad as it looked. In fact, it was even worse,” says Chris Hayes. Sept. 14, 2022

