    Former top U.S. general: Trump movement is 'major threat to armed forces'

    'Denied': Trump loses bid to remove judge in federal coup trial

  Milley on Trump suggesting 'execution': Threat to me is threat to entire military

  'It's a shame': Ron Klain knocks 'dysfunction' of House Republican caucus

  'Fantasy world': Scathing ruling finds Trump, adult sons committed fraud

  'Narcissistic, sociopath': George Conway on why Trump's Twitter banishment actually helped him

  The downward trajectory of the DeSantis campaign

  'Great realignment': Are Never-Trump Republicans actually just Democrats now?

  Republicans find scapegoat for auto workers strike: Woke cars

  Georgia DA lists Trump ally Lin Wood as state witness

  'Pro-democracy': Dems overperform in 24 of 30 special elections so far in 2023

  Hayes: How GOP 2024 candidates are helping Trump re-run the 2016 playbook

  'Victim of Fox': Feds charge man at center of Jan. 6 conspiracy theories

  'Preposterous': Conspiracy theorists think John Fetterman uses a 'body double'

  Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones defend Russell Brand over sexual assault allegations

  Fetterman jeers Republicans 'losing their mind' over new Senate dress code

  House GOP in 'Godfather II stage' of internal turmoil, says Republican lawmaker

  New footage: Lauren Boebert vapes before ejection from 'Beetlejuice' musical

  'Courage': Bernie Sanders applauds UAW, unions for standing up to 'greed and arrogance'

  'Think of your children': Top GOP senator voted to acquit Trump over safety fears, book says

Former top U.S. general: Trump movement is ‘major threat to armed forces'

“What we are seeing is a parallel to the 1930s in Nazi Germany," says Retired U.S. Army General Barry McCaffrey on the Trump movement. “That’s 15-25 House members, a couple of Senators, and all those who are Trump MAGA loyalists—it’s a major threat to the armed forces of the United States."Sept. 28, 2023

Play All