All In

Former top CIA official on the ‘top secret’ documents found at Mar-a-Lago

08:19

“Agents who are behind closed doors, who are working in the shadows—their identities can be revealed simply by the nature of the information exposed,” retired top CIA officer Douglas London says discussing classified documents such as the ones found at Mar-a-Lago. “People live and die by mistakes like this, which is why it’s taken so seriously.”Aug. 13, 2022

