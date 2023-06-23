Former Rep. Will Hurd jumps into 2024 race as Republican field grows

No Labels 'trying to get in place in case we need to' run presidential candidate: National co-chair09:10
- Now Playing
Former Rep. Will Hurd jumps into 2024 race as Republican field grows08:28
- UP NEXT
Former Rep. Will Hurd announces 2024 presidential run01:49
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announces run for U.S. Senate in Delaware04:26
85 percent of non-GOP voters say Trump should end his campaign07:51
Why the GOP is targeting researchers who study disinformation04:33
DeSantis fixation on 'the woke' has a poor track record as a political strategy in Florida07:39
Prominent Republicans are unleashing on Trump, but are they breaking through?11:13
Biden's numbers remain stubborn despite his strong record08:05
Joe: Republicans still embracing losers, would rather be victims than winners07:51
Three former Republicans who challenged Trump in 2020: ‘We wanted to beat Trump. We went after Trump.’09:26
Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t04:11
How Trump’s 2024 primary calendar conflicts with his legal docket04:13
Mayor Suarez on pardoning Trump: I would use pardon 'to heal the country'07:14
Trump shouts, 'Food for everyone!', does not buy food for anyone: report03:30
Gov. Whitmer launches PAC to help Dems win in 2024 elections08:32
DeSantis favorability ratings crater after campaign announcement07:10
Republican senator says when Trump runs, Republicans lose04:30
Sharpening their knives: GOP primary opponents look for advantage in Trump legal morass06:38
There is a cost to airing 'untrue things': Maddow on deferring coverage of Trump speech01:28
No Labels 'trying to get in place in case we need to' run presidential candidate: National co-chair09:10
- Now Playing
Former Rep. Will Hurd jumps into 2024 race as Republican field grows08:28
- UP NEXT
Former Rep. Will Hurd announces 2024 presidential run01:49
Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announces run for U.S. Senate in Delaware04:26
85 percent of non-GOP voters say Trump should end his campaign07:51
Why the GOP is targeting researchers who study disinformation04:33
Play All