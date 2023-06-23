IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • No Labels 'trying to get in place in case we need to' run presidential candidate: National co-chair

    09:10
  • Now Playing

    Former Rep. Will Hurd jumps into 2024 race as Republican field grows

    08:28
  • UP NEXT

    Former Rep. Will Hurd announces 2024 presidential run

    01:49

  • Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announces run for U.S. Senate in Delaware

    04:26

  • 85 percent of non-GOP voters say Trump should end his campaign

    07:51

  • Why the GOP is targeting researchers who study disinformation

    04:33

  • DeSantis fixation on 'the woke' has a poor track record as a political strategy in Florida

    07:39

  • Prominent Republicans are unleashing on Trump, but are they breaking through?

    11:13

  • Biden's numbers remain stubborn despite his strong record

    08:05

  • Joe: Republicans still embracing losers, would rather be victims than winners

    07:51

  • Three former Republicans who challenged Trump in 2020: ‘We wanted to beat Trump. We went after Trump.’

    09:26

  • Velshi: This is What “Weaponization” Isn’t

    04:11

  • How Trump’s 2024 primary calendar conflicts with his legal docket

    04:13

  • Mayor Suarez on pardoning Trump: I would use pardon 'to heal the country'

    07:14

  • Trump shouts, 'Food for everyone!', does not buy food for anyone: report

    03:30

  • Gov. Whitmer launches PAC to help Dems win in 2024 elections

    08:32

  • DeSantis favorability ratings crater after campaign announcement

    07:10

  • Republican senator says when Trump runs, Republicans lose

    04:30

  • Sharpening their knives: GOP primary opponents look for advantage in Trump legal morass

    06:38

  • There is a cost to airing 'untrue things': Maddow on deferring coverage of Trump speech

    01:28

All In

Former Rep. Will Hurd jumps into 2024 race as Republican field grows

08:28

Tim Miller says Will Hurd, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley, and Mike Pence are among the "delusional" 2024 GOP candidates: "They’re hopeful that Donald Trump will have a heart attack or end up in prison—or there’s going to be some magic fairy that makes the Republican Party go back to what it was in 1999."June 23, 2023

  • No Labels 'trying to get in place in case we need to' run presidential candidate: National co-chair

    09:10
  • Now Playing

    Former Rep. Will Hurd jumps into 2024 race as Republican field grows

    08:28
  • UP NEXT

    Former Rep. Will Hurd announces 2024 presidential run

    01:49

  • Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announces run for U.S. Senate in Delaware

    04:26

  • 85 percent of non-GOP voters say Trump should end his campaign

    07:51

  • Why the GOP is targeting researchers who study disinformation

    04:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All