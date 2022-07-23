IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jan. 6 hearings show Trump officials finally acknowledging truth about their boss

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Raskin: Secret Service is the ‘biggest remaining mystery’ of Jan. 6 

    08:21

  • Rep. Jones rips Republicans for dismissing marriage equality as settled law 

    08:31

  • How John Fetterman is out-memeing New Jersey’s Dr. Oz

    03:44

  • Of course Trump is still trying to overturn the election—he's faced no consequence

    09:11

  • Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers

    04:31

  • ‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts 

    04:24

  • AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’

    06:54

  • Climate crisis: Heat wave melts runway at London airport

    03:49

  • The Trump plan to run for office to run from the law 

    10:16

  • Podesta: Manchin ‘single handedly doomed humanity’ with climate veto

    05:10

  • Report: Fulton County DA sends ‘target’ letters to Trump allies in Georgia

    05:12

  • Patrick Byrne, former Overstock CEO, testifies before Jan. 6 committee

    05:50

  • Fmr. Deputy Attorney General under H. W. Bush: DOJ must prosecute Trump

    04:54

  • Inspector General: Secret Service deleted requested Jan. 6 texts

    02:36

  • Right-wing distracts from post-Roe horrors by crying ‘hoax’, attacking doctor 

    06:08

  • Bannon confirms leaked audio of Trump plan to ‘declare himself winner’

    06:33

  • Man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for abortion

    06:43

  • Raskin: We may hear from people who tried to blow the whistle over Jan. 6

    06:25

All In

Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings

06:04

Sarah Longwell: “We’ve done nine focus groups of Trump voters since these hearings began. And in four of them, zero of the Republicans in the groups wanted to see Trump run again in 2024. And that is a stunning turnaround from what we were hearing prior to the January 6th hearings.”July 23, 2022

  • Jan. 6 hearings show Trump officials finally acknowledging truth about their boss

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings

    06:04
  • UP NEXT

    Raskin: Secret Service is the ‘biggest remaining mystery’ of Jan. 6 

    08:21

  • Rep. Jones rips Republicans for dismissing marriage equality as settled law 

    08:31

  • How John Fetterman is out-memeing New Jersey’s Dr. Oz

    03:44

  • Of course Trump is still trying to overturn the election—he's faced no consequence

    09:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All