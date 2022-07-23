Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings

Jan. 6 hearings show Trump officials finally acknowledging truth about their boss06:50
- Now Playing
Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings06:04
- UP NEXT
Raskin: Secret Service is the ‘biggest remaining mystery’ of Jan. 608:21
Rep. Jones rips Republicans for dismissing marriage equality as settled law08:31
How John Fetterman is out-memeing New Jersey’s Dr. Oz03:44
Of course Trump is still trying to overturn the election—he's faced no consequence09:11
Complaint: Indiana AG intended to ‘harass and intimidate’ abortion providers04:31
‘This doesn’t look good’: Rep. Lofgren on the deleted Secret Service texts04:24
AMA chief: Criminalizing the practice of medicine is ‘incredibly dangerous’06:54
Climate crisis: Heat wave melts runway at London airport03:49
The Trump plan to run for office to run from the law10:16
Podesta: Manchin ‘single handedly doomed humanity’ with climate veto05:10
Report: Fulton County DA sends ‘target’ letters to Trump allies in Georgia05:12
Patrick Byrne, former Overstock CEO, testifies before Jan. 6 committee05:50
Fmr. Deputy Attorney General under H. W. Bush: DOJ must prosecute Trump04:54
Inspector General: Secret Service deleted requested Jan. 6 texts02:36
Right-wing distracts from post-Roe horrors by crying ‘hoax’, attacking doctor06:08
Bannon confirms leaked audio of Trump plan to ‘declare himself winner’06:33
Man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for abortion06:43
Raskin: We may hear from people who tried to blow the whistle over Jan. 606:25
Jan. 6 hearings show Trump officials finally acknowledging truth about their boss06:50
- Now Playing
Focus group reveals ‘stunning’ shift in Trump voters after Jan. 6 hearings06:04
- UP NEXT
Raskin: Secret Service is the ‘biggest remaining mystery’ of Jan. 608:21
Rep. Jones rips Republicans for dismissing marriage equality as settled law08:31
How John Fetterman is out-memeing New Jersey’s Dr. Oz03:44
Of course Trump is still trying to overturn the election—he's faced no consequence09:11
Play All