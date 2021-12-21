IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fmr. top general warns of potential ‘2024 insurrection,’ urges preparedness

All In

Fmr. top general warns of potential ‘2024 insurrection,’ urges preparedness

Three retired military officials are warning that what held last time—the military firewall blocking Donald Trump's attempted coup—might not hold again. One of those men, Major General Paul Eaton, joins Chris Hayes. Dec. 21, 2021

    Fmr. top general warns of potential ‘2024 insurrection,’ urges preparedness

