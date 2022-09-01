IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

Fmr. federal prosecutor: Trump response to DOJ filing is ‘word salad’

04:38

Former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne on the Team Trump response to the DOJ filing regarding the Mar-a-Lago probe: “It’s a word salad because it doesn’t really address the issues. My favorite part is on Page 2—they say we’re not going to address allegations made by the Department of Justice in their brief on Pages 3 through 14. Well that’s the meat of it!”Sept. 1, 2022

