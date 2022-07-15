IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Fmr. Deputy Attorney General under H. W. Bush: DOJ must prosecute Trump

    04:54
    Inspector General: Secret Service deleted requested Jan. 6 texts

    02:36

  • Right-wing distracts from post-Roe horrors by crying ‘hoax’, attacking doctor 

    06:08

  • Bannon confirms leaked audio of Trump plan to ‘declare himself winner’

    06:33

  • Man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for abortion

    06:43

  • Raskin: We may hear from people who tried to blow the whistle over Jan. 6

    06:25

  • ‘Enraging’: How the willful blindness of ‘Team Normal’ enabled Trump’s coup

    11:11

  • Kansas will be first state to vote on abortion rights after Roe reversal 

    07:44

  • What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

    06:12

  • Steve Bannon’s legal strategy eviscerated ahead of contempt trial

    05:36

  • The people breaking the simplest rule of climate change: Don’t go backwards

    03:40

  • What Pat Cipollone got wrong about Donald Trump in 2020

    08:23

  • Republicans scramble to answer for post-Roe horrors

    03:47

  • David Hogg: America isn’t divided on gun safety—the Senate is.

    05:47

  • Inspector general to investigate unusual audits of Trump enemies 

    07:41

  • Ex-Fulton County ADA: Fani Willis ‘not playing around’ with Trump probe

    09:32

  • 'It can still happen:' Lessons for the U.S. from the Boris Johnson debacle

    05:07

  • Could Pat Cipollone be the John Dean of the Jan. 6 case?

    06:54

  • ‘Radical:’ The Supreme Court case that could upend U.S. elections

    07:43

  • Durbin on Highland Park shooting: ‘For God’s sake where is it safe in America?’

    06:38

Fmr. Deputy Attorney General under H. W. Bush: DOJ must prosecute Trump

Donald Ayer, the former Deputy Attorney General under President George H. W. Bush: “We can’t have a system where a president can willfully, deliberately and with no ambiguity act to overturn a legitimate election, and nobody does anything about it.”July 15, 2022

    Inspector General: Secret Service deleted requested Jan. 6 texts

    02:36

  • Right-wing distracts from post-Roe horrors by crying ‘hoax’, attacking doctor 

    06:08

  • Bannon confirms leaked audio of Trump plan to ‘declare himself winner’

    06:33

  • Man charged in rape of 10-year-old who traveled to Indiana for abortion

    06:43

  • Raskin: We may hear from people who tried to blow the whistle over Jan. 6

    06:25

