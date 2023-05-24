IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Florida school bans Amanda Gorman poem over one parent’s CRT fears

    08:37
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio Republicans try to change state rules to keep abortion off ballots

    10:02

  • Fox News runs with fake story about migrants displacing homeless veterans

    05:07

  • E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages from Trump after CNN comments

    03:08

  • Hayes: What the Republican debt ceiling threat is really about

    11:02

  • Hayes: GOP candidates have rendered climate invisible from the 2024 race

    04:57

  • Chris Hayes: Control is now a pillar of the Republican vision

    08:17

  • Bowman calls out MTG for racist tropes after she says she 'feels threated’ by him

    08:13

  • Hayes: Party of ‘parents rights’ pushes child health care bans

    07:43

  • Hayes: Tricia Cotham owes an explanation to North Carolina on abortion vote

    05:24

  • House Republicans stall effort to expel George Santos from Congress

    06:18

  • Elon Musk: 'So be it' if tweeting conspiracies, extremism loses him money

    09:05

  • ‘Even worse than it sounds:’ Warren rips GOP push for Medicaid work requirements

    07:45

  • ‘We don’t have a choice’: Sen. Markey on expanding Supreme Court to 13 seats

    07:18

  • Report: Gosar's congressional staffer linked to neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes

    10:31

  • Report: Trump wants to bring back Jeffrey Clark, Michael Flynn for 2nd term

    05:55

  • ‘Absolutely disgusted’: Town hall audience member says not all cheered Trump

    06:20

  • Chris Hayes to Trump opponents: He is not inevitable

    06:58

  • Hayes: CNN town hall showed how not to cover Trump ahead of 2024

    07:37

  • Hayes on the ‘dehumanizing’ border coverage of the end of Title 42

    03:10

All In

Florida school bans Amanda Gorman poem over one parent’s CRT fears

08:37

The poem Amanda Gorman read at President Biden's inauguration is now banned in elementary classes at a school in the Miami area after one parent complained it had "indirect hate messages," and that its purpose was to cause "confusion" and "indoctrinate students."May 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Florida school bans Amanda Gorman poem over one parent’s CRT fears

    08:37
  • UP NEXT

    Ohio Republicans try to change state rules to keep abortion off ballots

    10:02

  • Fox News runs with fake story about migrants displacing homeless veterans

    05:07

  • E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages from Trump after CNN comments

    03:08

  • Hayes: What the Republican debt ceiling threat is really about

    11:02

  • Hayes: GOP candidates have rendered climate invisible from the 2024 race

    04:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All