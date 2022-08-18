Fetterman brings in the lettuce after Dr. Oz ‘crudité’ flop

- Now Playing
Fetterman brings in the lettuce after Dr. Oz ‘crudité’ flop04:25
- UP NEXT
Hayes: Cheney realized to save the GOP you must save American democracy08:59
George Conway: Why he thinks Trump will be prosecuted over Mar-a-Lago docs08:19
Hayes: Yes Kevin McCarthy, we are better off now than two years ago09:16
‘America’s mayor’ Giuliani now criminal target in Georgia election probe07:44
'Implausible:' Here's every Trump excuse for the classified Mar-a-Lago material08:51
‘Extraordinary day:’ Raskin on House passing historic climate, health bill09:11
Former top CIA official on the ‘top secret’ documents found at Mar-a-Lago08:19
Rolling Stone: Trump looking for ‘rats,’ worried allies ‘wearing a wire’07:35
WaPo: Nuclear documents among items FBI sought in Mar-a-Lago search02:55
DOJ calls Trump’s bluff, moves to unseal search warrant 'absent objection'06:29
'Deliberately kept apart': The secret history of the family separation policy08:01
Why hasn’t Trump released the Mar-a-Lago search warrant?08:05
Swalwell on Trumpworld searches: I trust the Trump-appointed FBI director05:27
FBI seizes phone of Trump ally Rep. Scott Perry04:52
Trump on FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago: ‘They even broke into my safe’06:09
Secret Service facilitated FBI access to Mar-a-Lago, did not take part in search03:45
One of the ‘worst people in modern American politics’ just made a great point12:43
Fox News tries to spin good jobs report into bad news05:50
- Now Playing
Fetterman brings in the lettuce after Dr. Oz ‘crudité’ flop04:25
- UP NEXT
Hayes: Cheney realized to save the GOP you must save American democracy08:59
George Conway: Why he thinks Trump will be prosecuted over Mar-a-Lago docs08:19
Hayes: Yes Kevin McCarthy, we are better off now than two years ago09:16
‘America’s mayor’ Giuliani now criminal target in Georgia election probe07:44
'Implausible:' Here's every Trump excuse for the classified Mar-a-Lago material08:51
Play All