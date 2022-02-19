Federal judge: Trump had a ‘tacit agreement’ with Capitol attackers

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Classified docs found in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago stash, National Archives confirms07:49
Federal judge: Trump had a ‘tacit agreement’ with Capitol attackers04:41
Data shows odd clusters of Florida voters switching to Republican Party07:03
GOP senators block measures to reduce inflation while whining about inflation03:28
Why the U.S. is ‘transparently’ laying out intel on Russia’s invasion plan06:31
‘Disgusting’: GOP senators try to link Innocence Project lawyer to rise in crime10:10
Chris Hayes pays tribute to Walter Dellinger04:14
Text messages reveal new host of characters lobbying Trump before Jan. 606:01
Fauci: You may be ‘done with Covid,’ but Covid isn’t done with the U.S.07:09
Election denier under investigation is running to oversee elections in her state 08:53
How one small town fought off a QAnon invasion 08:05
‘Big blow’: Accounting firm dumps Trump over dubious financial statements06:34
Why Rudy Giuliani could be convinced to ‘fully cooperate’ with Jan. 6 probe05:02
Why the U.S. must do more to help the Afghan people05:43
New details on Trump’s reported document stealing, destroying, flushing07:26
Meet the candidates running on 'explicitly pro-coup platforms'08:08
GOP rep professes loyalty to Trump at his Tower after he endorses her opponent06:51
Flush away the evidence?: The Trump toilet obsession takes a crooked turn08:49
Rep. Porter on Congress stock trading ban: We must earn back public trust08:53
Anti-vax doctor reaches plea deal in Capitol riot case06:58
Federal judge: Trump had a ‘tacit agreement’ with Capitol attackers04:41
On Friday, a federal judge rejected Trump’s bid to throw out the Jan. 6 civil suits against him, finding a “plausible conspiracy” involving the ex-president. Feb. 19, 2022
Now Playing
