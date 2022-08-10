IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Swalwell on Trumpworld searches: I trust the Trump-appointed FBI director

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    FBI seizes phone of Trump ally Rep. Scott Perry

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    Trump on FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago: ‘They even broke into my safe’

    06:09

  • Secret Service facilitated FBI access to Mar-a-Lago, did not take part in search

    03:45

  • One of the ‘worst people in modern American politics’ just made a great point

    12:43

  • Fox News tries to spin good jobs report into bad news

    05:50

  • Rep. Mondaire Jones: ‘Our democracy is in crisis’

    08:54

  • As conservatives cheer far right messages at CPAC, Mehdi Hasan has another name for it: ‘Fascism’

    07:04

  • Judge to Alex Jones: ‘You must tell the truth’

    04:59

  • Stacey Abrams: ‘I am strongly pro-choice’

    05:54

  • Kansas voters rebuke anti-abortion rights amendment

    06:07

  • Charles Blow: Republican opposition to climate bill is ‘purely partisan’

    03:38

  • Kansas holds abortion access vote

    05:40

  • GOP candidates push Trump’s Big Lie amid primary

    05:31

  • Trump sides with Russia, calls Brittney Griner ‘spoiled’

    05:15

  • Biden: U.S. airstrike killed ‘mastermind’ behind attacks on Americans

    07:08

  • GOP candidate Doug Mastriano’s ties to antisemitic site and its founder

    04:50

  • Why those missing Secret Service texts could be key to the Jan. 6 probe

    09:05

  • ‘Is this real?’ Sen. Schatz on finding out about Manchin, Schumer climate deal

    05:37

  • Republicans punish veterans after getting out maneuvered by Manchin, Schumer

    05:30

All In

FBI seizes phone of Trump ally Rep. Scott Perry

04:52

The day after the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, one of Trump’s coup-plotting allies in Congress—Scott Perry of Pennsylvania—says he was stopped by three federal agents at the airport. According to Perry, the agents presented a search warrant and confiscated his cell phone. Aug. 10, 2022

  • Swalwell on Trumpworld searches: I trust the Trump-appointed FBI director

    00:30
  • Now Playing

    FBI seizes phone of Trump ally Rep. Scott Perry

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    Trump on FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago: ‘They even broke into my safe’

    06:09

  • Secret Service facilitated FBI access to Mar-a-Lago, did not take part in search

    03:45

  • One of the ‘worst people in modern American politics’ just made a great point

    12:43

  • Fox News tries to spin good jobs report into bad news

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All