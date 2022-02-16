Fauci: You may be ‘done with Covid,’ but Covid isn’t done with the U.S.
“You may be done with Covid, but Covid is not done with the United States—nor is it done with the world. We’ve got to do what it takes to get it to be done,” says Dr. Fauci, stressing the importance of boosters and vaccinations. Feb. 16, 2022
