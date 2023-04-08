Expelled Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson on his path to reinstatement

- Now Playing
Expelled Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson on his path to reinstatement07:50
- UP NEXT
Abortion pill case likely heads to SCOTUS after two judges issue conflicting rulings10:42
Johnson speaks out in support of expelled Tennessee lawmakers02:26
Tennessee GOP expels two Black lawmakers for joining gun protest10:22
Tennessee St. Rep. Pearson speaks after GOP votes to expel him over gun protests03:41
New texts reveal how Fox became one giant infomercial for MyPillow05:56
Hayes: Why Trump's indictment may not be a ‘political gift’11:23
WaPo: DOJ has ‘significant’ evidence of possible Trump obstruction at Mar-a-Lago07:50
Schiff: McCarthy, Jordan ‘acting like criminal defense attorneys’ for Trump04:52
‘Karma’: Exonerated Central Park 5 member reacts to Trump indictment07:41
Hayes: Why Trump's indictment isn't actually some 'crazy departure from reality'07:48
Trump expected to surrender early next week, attorney says03:11
Sanders on Starbucks union busting: Even billionaires have to obey the law06:27
New Fox emails: CEO says Trump fact-checks are ‘bad for business’05:07
Idaho set to restrict interstate travel for abortions08:47
Hayes: The new attitude of GOP lawmakers is ‘American life is cheap’04:57
How Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt became a MAGA martyr06:07
Slotkin: Gun views are changing—and lawmakers are the last to realize03:51
Trump starts Waco rally with song by Jan. 6 prison choir07:25
Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies as Trump grand jury wraps up07:32
- Now Playing
Expelled Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson on his path to reinstatement07:50
- UP NEXT
Abortion pill case likely heads to SCOTUS after two judges issue conflicting rulings10:42
Johnson speaks out in support of expelled Tennessee lawmakers02:26
Tennessee GOP expels two Black lawmakers for joining gun protest10:22
Tennessee St. Rep. Pearson speaks after GOP votes to expel him over gun protests03:41
New texts reveal how Fox became one giant infomercial for MyPillow05:56
Play All