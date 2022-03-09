IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Ex-Russian foreign minister: Putin is acting ‘out of desperation’05:58
UP NEXT
General Zinni: No-fly zone could ‘easily escalate’ Russian conflict06:14
White House targets Russian oil10:08
Why is Russia seizing nuclear plants?06:33
Crisis grows for Ukrainians trapped in Mariupol07:56
Former Zelenskyy adviser: Ukrainians ‘will fight to the very last breath’04:47
War’s effect on the most vulnerable05:52
2M refugees have fled Ukraine06:06
Rep. Connolly: Putin has a ‘Russo-centric delusional view of the world’08:24
Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine worsens from more than just violence10:22
Starbucks, Coca-Cola suspend business in Russia01:28
'This is about humanity' Ukrainian Politician on why Ukraine needs a no-fly zone09:18
Poland to send MIG-29 jets to Ramstein Air Base06:23
Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Russian oligarchs can ‘move,’ ’store,’ and ‘hide’ a lot of money ‘through crypto’08:21
Rep. Elissa Slotkin: U.S. ban on Russian oil, gas imports ‘deeply affecting’ Americans ‘already’04:45
Rep. Quigley: We are 'at war with Putin now'05:36
Adm. Stavridis: To lose Zelenskyy ‘would be a blow to the heart of Ukrainians’09:21
Sen. Menendez on Venezuela oil talks, Ukraine crisis, immigration reform05:46
US still working with Poland on deal to send fighter jets to Ukraine, despite setbacks01:33
US announces ban on Russian oil imports 'minutes' after U.K.02:37
Ex-Russian foreign minister: Putin is acting ‘out of desperation’05:58
“He will double down—he will try to intimidate the West and intimidate Ukrainians,” says former Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev, “He acts out of desperation. That is clear.” March 9, 2022
Now Playing
Ex-Russian foreign minister: Putin is acting ‘out of desperation’05:58
UP NEXT
General Zinni: No-fly zone could ‘easily escalate’ Russian conflict06:14
White House targets Russian oil10:08
Why is Russia seizing nuclear plants?06:33
Crisis grows for Ukrainians trapped in Mariupol07:56
Former Zelenskyy adviser: Ukrainians ‘will fight to the very last breath’04:47