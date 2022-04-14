IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ex-Roger Stone aide reportedly urged Trump supporters to 'descend on the Capitol'

Ex-Roger Stone aide reportedly urged Trump supporters to ‘descend on the Capitol’

According to a new report in the New York Times, former Roger Stone associate Jason Sullivan was plotting the storming of the Capitol back in December 2020. And we know so because there is a recording of him doing just that.April 14, 2022

