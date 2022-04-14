- Now Playing
Ex-Roger Stone aide reportedly urged Trump supporters to ‘descend on the Capitol’07:32
Will Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted in 2022? Congress mulls referral08:47
Busted: Trump aide investigated for voter fraud after accusing others of same crime01:47
Busted: Don Jr. texted Trump aide with plot to steal election06:50
Trump's losing streak: Congress holds W.H. vet in contempt after admitting coup plot on live TV12:01
Ivanka's 'adult in the room' self-image risks implicating her father in bad behavior02:32
Trump losing: Ivanka blows up Bannon's 'privilege' defense with testimony to Jan. 6 panel07:23
Rep. Luria: Jan. 6 committee has ‘responsibility’ to refer crimes to DOJ06:00
Trump 'participated': MAGA aide Navarro faces criminal contempt amid incriminating text scandal06:19
Trump record keeping grew thin ahead of January 6: CNN03:49
‘POTUS participated’: Trump busted by evidence tying him to coup plot11:17
DOJ reportedly investigating 'officials in Donald Trump's orbit' tied to January 6th03:42
Rep. Swalwell: Jan. 6 committee is starting to move up the chain with Jared Kushner testimony09:28
Anchor presses Jan. 6 rally organizer: 20% of your attendees marched to Capitol insurrection08:32
Trump’s violent call: See Jan. 6 rally leader confronted over march on the Capitol17:40
Ted Cruz feels a lot different about democracy now than he did on Jan. 601:13
Bob Woodward compares Trump call log gap to infamous Nixon tapes gap07:44
‘Significant and long overdue’: Schiff on reports of DOJ expanding Jan. 6 probe05:57
WaPo: Justice Department expands Jan. 6 probe to look at rally prep, financing03:15
MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate08:04
