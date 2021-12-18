IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Trial breaks after Kim Potter cries watching bodycam evidence

    03:30

  • A look at the new class of U.S. attorneys

    06:47

  • 'He told me I shot him': Kim Potter grows emotional recalling moment she shot Daunte Wright

    03:33

  • How the Biden administration’s ‘test-to-stay’ policy aims to keep kids in school

    02:44

  • Schools on high alert after online trend encouraging violence

    01:45

  • Elon Musk, economic inequality and the growth of big tech

    11:50

  • Derek Chauvin pleads guilty to violating George Floyd's federal civil rights

    03:58

  • Why the Proud Boys are targeting schools boards and town councils

    04:55

  • DC attorney general sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers for damages

    03:48

  • A percentage of youth have had recent thoughts of self-harm, polling shows

    05:32

  • Dr. Gottlieb: Coronavirus will be like the flu; we'll need therapeutics, vaccines annually

    09:46

  • 'It’s just devastating': Kentucky factory survivor loses boyfriend during tornado strike

    06:29

  • 'Everything is gone': Factory worker survives tornadoes but loses job, car and home

    04:58

  • Gov. Beshear: At least 64 killed in Kentucky tornadoes, ages 5 months to 86 years old

    02:30

  • 'Elon Musk has influence on our lives, for better or worse'

    05:31

  • Homeland Security Secretary details federal response after tornadoes

    05:13

  • National guard deployed in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

    05:37

  • Kentucky governor calls tornadoes ‘most devastating’ event in state’s history

    04:02

  • Rescue, recovery efforts underway in western Kentucky after catastrophic tornadoes

    04:41

  • Amazon warehouse collapse leaves at least six dead after deadly tornado

    02:05

All In

Ex-pundit: Fox News hosts ‘dishonest’ when praising Trump

08:06

Former Fox News contributor Jonah Goldberg is out with a new piece where he reveals how some of Trump’s Fox allies acted much differently off camera.  Dec. 18, 2021

  • UP NEXT

    Trial breaks after Kim Potter cries watching bodycam evidence

    03:30

  • A look at the new class of U.S. attorneys

    06:47

  • 'He told me I shot him': Kim Potter grows emotional recalling moment she shot Daunte Wright

    03:33

  • How the Biden administration’s ‘test-to-stay’ policy aims to keep kids in school

    02:44

  • Schools on high alert after online trend encouraging violence

    01:45

  • Elon Musk, economic inequality and the growth of big tech

    11:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All