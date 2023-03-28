IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump starts Waco rally with song by Jan. 6 prison choir 

    Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies as Trump grand jury wraps up

    Rep. Garcia: GOP reps treated jailed Jan. 6 defendants ‘like celebrities’

  • Michael Steele to today’s GOP: ‘What the hell is wrong with you?’

  • 'Disturbing:' Lofgren hits MTG for plan to visit jailed Jan. 6 defendants

  • ‘He is panicked and terrified’: George Conway on Trump’s mindset as possible indictment looms

  • Former Manhattan ADA: Grand jury delay ‘not out of the ordinary’

  • 'Weird, devious': Gallego on GOP bid to prematurely quash Trump grand jury

  • 'Thunderous': Trump loses key Mar-a-Lago appeal, lawyer ordered to testify

  • Swalwell: McCarthy’s corrupt bargain is ‘worst reoccurring payment plan’

  • McCarthy downplays Trump hush money probe as ‘personal money’ case

  • Steele: Trump is once again attempting to control the narrative in NY probe

  • Meacham on possible Trump NY indictment: 'We're at the beginning of this drama'

  • Schiff: GOP targeting Manhattan DA is right from ‘autocratic playbook’

  • Trump grand jury may make final decision on Wednesday, says Dienst

  • Biden approves Alaska oil development despite campaign promise

  • 'Run': Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen gives advice to current Trump lawyers

  • Report: DeSantis ate chocolate pudding with 3 fingers

  • Trump, Stormy, and America’s long history of career-ending sex scandals

  • Bannon-allied businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy

All In

Ex-National Enquirer publisher testifies as Trump grand jury wraps up

Former Chief Assistant Manhattan DA Karen Friedman Agnifilo: “If there was any question whether or not Alvin Bragg was going to seek an indictment, this tells me that yes, he’s going to ask the jury to vote one way or another. He’s not going to pull back.”March 28, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

