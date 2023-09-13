IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Ex-Manhattan DA: Georgia DA using RICO statue 'to good effect' in Trump case

Ex-Manhattan DA: Georgia DA using RICO statue 'to good effect' in Trump case

Former Manhattan DA Cy Vance on the Trump case brought by Fulton County DA Fani Willis: “The RICO statue that she’s used is powerful and she’s using it, I believe, to good effect. The consequences of using that strategy is it’s more complicated to manage the logistics.”Sept. 13, 2023

