All In

EX-GOP congressman: Party is just 'waiting around for Trump to die'

07:41

"That is quite morbid. But it's also yet another example of the problem—Republicans continue to hope for someone or something else to deliver the solution. And the solution never comes," says Chris Hayes on McKay Coppins' reporting that some Republicans are waiting for Trump to pass away. Feb. 1, 2023

