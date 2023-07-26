IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Ex-Fulton County prosecutor breaks down potential charges in Trump case

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Eastman lawyers draft memo to prosecutors to make case against indictment

    04:23

  • Psaki to GOP candidates defending Trump: What is your endgame?

    04:22

  • When could Trump be indicted over Jan. 6? DOJ alum explains possible timeline

    06:52

  • Trump warned he could be indicted in DOJ election probe

    07:18

  • Tennessee an example of backsliding democracy

    06:30

  • Trump to face federal trial May 20, 2024 in documents case

    06:52

  • ‘Dangerous vanity project’: How a third-party candidate could help Donald Trump

    04:21

  • Republicans in congress defend Trump in Jan. 6 probe

    07:12

  • Trump's ongoing threat to American democracy

    07:32

  • Special counsel eyes second Trump indictment

    10:42

  • Trump’s legal woes pile up as he faces possibility of more charges

    02:28

  • Trump asks allies in Congress to go on offense as he is warned of potential indictment in Jan 6. probe

    06:22

  • ‘The gravest crime that Donald Trump ever committed:’ Trump prepares for ‘Arrest and Indictment’ in Jan 6. probe

    06:44

  • ‘Charmless is putting it nicely’: Why big GOP donors are souring on DeSantis

    07:09

  • ‘Desperate’: Ohio Republicans pull ‘brazen stunt’ to undermine abortion rights

    06:58

  • 90 degree sea temperatures among 'most worrying signs’ of climate crisis 

    04:29

  • McCarthy claims indictment of GOP 'informant' only makes Biden case 'stronger'

    08:17

  • ‘Bud Light of insurance’: Florida official blames insurer crisis on wokeness

    08:02

  • ‘Embarrassing’: Ex-Alabama Senator rips Tuberville's white nationalist remarks

    06:29

All In

Ex-Fulton County prosecutor breaks down potential charges in Trump case

06:12

Former Fulton County prosecutor and Democratic State Rep. Tanya Miller explains the possible charges Georgia prosecutors could be seeking in the Trump election interference case—including criminal solicitation.July 26, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Ex-Fulton County prosecutor breaks down potential charges in Trump case

    06:12
  • UP NEXT

    Eastman lawyers draft memo to prosecutors to make case against indictment

    04:23

  • Psaki to GOP candidates defending Trump: What is your endgame?

    04:22

  • When could Trump be indicted over Jan. 6? DOJ alum explains possible timeline

    06:52

  • Trump warned he could be indicted in DOJ election probe

    07:18

  • Tennessee an example of backsliding democracy

    06:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All