    Ex-Fulton County ADA: Fani Willis ‘not playing around’ with Trump probe

All In

Ex-Fulton County ADA: Fani Willis ‘not playing around’ with Trump probe

“Anybody who thinks that Fani Willis is playing around with this special purpose grand jury absolutely doesn’t understand Fani Willis, doesn’t understand the tradition of the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, and doesn’t understand Fulton County jurors,” says Tanya Miller, who used to work in that same office. July 7, 2022

Play All