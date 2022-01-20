IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

Eric Holder on Senate voting rights fight: The battle doesn’t end here

06:58

“It’s likely this isn’t going to be a good night for democracy. But that doesn’t mean that the battle ends tonight,” says Eric Holder on the Senate vote to protect voting rights. “This is the loss of a battle, but it is not necessarily the loss of a war.” Jan. 20, 2022

