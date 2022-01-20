Eric Holder on Senate voting rights fight: The battle doesn’t end here
06:58
Share this -
copied
“It’s likely this isn’t going to be a good night for democracy. But that doesn’t mean that the battle ends tonight,” says Eric Holder on the Senate vote to protect voting rights. “This is the loss of a battle, but it is not necessarily the loss of a war.” Jan. 20, 2022
UP NEXT
Pushing Texas voters to the polls
02:43
Texas ID law drives frustration, mobilization
02:43
White House: Biden will 'absolutely' continue to push for voting rights
07:16
Fake Trump elector scheme draws the attention of more state attorneys general
05:57
Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We need reform’ to filibuster for voting rights