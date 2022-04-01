Energy Secretary: Biden plan should stabilize gas prices, move us to clean energy

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Energy Secretary: Biden plan should stabilize gas prices, move us to clean energy08:29
Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm on the new Biden plan to combat rising gas prices: “The benchmark is a stable oil market, but really a move to clean energy.”April 1, 2022
