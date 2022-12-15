IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Elizabeth Warren: ‘Good policy is good politics’

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Pure madness’: Hayes on DeSantis demonizing public health to defeat Trump

    09:49

  • ‘Very good news’: Bernie Sanders on slowing inflation, job growth in America

    06:33

  • TPM: Texts show GOP reps sharing bogus election conspiracy theories with Meadows

    06:54

  • Energy Secretary on America’s ‘huge scientific breakthrough’ on nuclear fusion

    05:55

  • Rep. Gallego on Sinema: ‘She can’t win a primary against me’

    08:11

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene: Jan. 6 ‘would have been armed’ if she led it

    07:57

  • Maxine Waters: ‘I am worried’ about a Republican-controlled Congress

    08:30

  • ‘Never Kevin’ Republicans threaten to tank McCarthy’s bid for speaker

    10:25

  • Schiff: Jan. 6 criminal referral consideration not confined to just Trump

    09:03

  • Hayes: Germany, Peru seem to take attempted coups more seriously than we do

    05:34

  • Ron Klain on Warnock's win and Biden's 'historic' midterm performance

    07:55

  • Schumer on the Senate majority: '50 was great. 51 is even better'

    08:37

  • Hayes: Supreme Court conservative majority is ‘high council of Fox News viewers’

    10:57

  • Jolly: Trump’s call to shred Constitution is an ‘admission and forecast’

    05:43

  • Swalwell: GOP will use majority to ‘litigate the grievances of one petty man’

    05:38

  • Trump defends Jan. 6 rioters after pressure from Kanye, Fuentes

    09:00

  • The growing influence of the MAGA troll caucus

    09:22

  • Obama campaigns in Georgia and weighs in: vampires or werewolves?

    09:52

  • Election loser Blake Masters recruited to figure out why GOP lost big

    07:48

All In

Elizabeth Warren: ‘Good policy is good politics’

07:40

Sen. Elizabeth Warren: “For so long the Republicans have run on the notion that government’s bad, government’s terrible. At best government is inept, at worst it’s actually doing harm. We are out there demonstrating exactly the opposite. We are showing that government can be on your side.”Dec. 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Elizabeth Warren: ‘Good policy is good politics’

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Pure madness’: Hayes on DeSantis demonizing public health to defeat Trump

    09:49

  • ‘Very good news’: Bernie Sanders on slowing inflation, job growth in America

    06:33

  • TPM: Texts show GOP reps sharing bogus election conspiracy theories with Meadows

    06:54

  • Energy Secretary on America’s ‘huge scientific breakthrough’ on nuclear fusion

    05:55

  • Rep. Gallego on Sinema: ‘She can’t win a primary against me’

    08:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All