IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joy Reid on Matt Gaetz getting his own rap song: ‘These people are so jealous of the culture’

    08:56

  • Texas gov. candidate Beto O’Rourke slams Gov. Abbott for border truck inspections costing millions

    07:24
  • Now Playing

    Elie Mystal: I’ll talk to Herschel Walker after he talks to Georgia voters

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    Bidens release 2021 tax returns

    02:07

  • Sen. Feinstein pushes back against report of being mentally unfit to serve

    02:35

  • Zelenskyy asks Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

    02:45

  • Browder: 'We should have a no-fly zone' over Ukraine

    02:14

  • Browder: ‘Putin doesn’t know how to back down,’ sanctions can only deplete Russian resources

    01:51

  • Pentagon: Russian warship sank in Black Sea after being struck by Ukrainian missiles

    01:54

  • Ukrainian Jews begin Passover celebrations amid war

    01:59

  • Congressional stock ban push

    06:39

  • Valerie Biden Owens: ‘I had a PhD in Joe Biden’

    10:17

  • What's behind the RNC's decision to quit presidential debates

    05:47

  • Trump aide backs down, testifies about elector fraud and insurrection

    08:30

  • New video shows police killing Black man after scuffle

    10:57

  • Meet the Press Reports: NFL under growing spotlight due to lack of diversity among head coaches

    03:51

  • Full Cuellar Interview: ‘Cartels are going to be enriched by Title 42 going away’

    08:02

  • New polling shows voters across the country oppose Title 42 rollback

    04:55

  • Fmr. Amb. Taylor: ‘Ukrainian resistance will continue’ as long as U.S. keeps up weapons supply

    06:48

  • Clint Watts explains how Ukrainians could have attacked Russian flagship

    03:43

All In

Elie Mystal: I’ll talk to Herschel Walker after he talks to Georgia voters

07:50

Elie Mystal responds to Herschel Walker's invitation: “I will break bread with Herschel Walker the moment after he talks to the Senator from Georgia Raphael Warnock about the actual issues affecting Georgia voters.” April 16, 2022

  • Joy Reid on Matt Gaetz getting his own rap song: ‘These people are so jealous of the culture’

    08:56

  • Texas gov. candidate Beto O’Rourke slams Gov. Abbott for border truck inspections costing millions

    07:24
  • Now Playing

    Elie Mystal: I’ll talk to Herschel Walker after he talks to Georgia voters

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    Bidens release 2021 tax returns

    02:07

  • Sen. Feinstein pushes back against report of being mentally unfit to serve

    02:35

  • Zelenskyy asks Biden to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

    02:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All