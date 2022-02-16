IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
All In

Election denier under investigation is running to oversee elections in her state 

08:53

“There is a possibility that this lady, who is currently under investigation for allegedly tampering with election machines, who actively pushes Donald Trump's Big Lie,” says Chris Hayes, “That woman could conceivably be in charge of overseeing all of Colorado's elections in 2024.”Feb. 16, 2022

