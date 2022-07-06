IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

All In

Durbin on Highland Park shooting: ‘For God’s sake where is it safe in America?’

06:38

Sen. Dick Durbin: “For God’s sake where is it safe in America? Where is it safe to take our children? Can we send them to school? Can we take them to the theater? Can we send them to a concert? Can we send them to the grocery store? Everywhere you turn another mass shooting.”July 6, 2022

