IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay on turning up 'emotional bandwidth' on climate 

    10:44
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Fauci on why he ‘called out’ GOP Sen. Rand Paul: ‘Pure ad hominem’

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Millions of Afghans are in ‘imminent’ danger. The U.S. must help.

    02:45

  • If far-right groups are bankrupted by Jan. 6 lawsuit, ‘so be it,’ says D.C. AG

    06:53

  • Schiff on Jordan stonewalling 1/6 probe: He decided he has ‘a lot to hide’

    06:17

  • Hayes: How GOP is using Supreme Court as ‘own little supervisory legislature’

    03:59

  • Rep. Gallego: I would rather be out of politics than grovel like Ted Cruz did

    06:19

  • Ted Cruz begs for forgiveness after accurate observation of Jan. 6 reality

    10:23

  • Raskin: ‘Chilling’ for Liz and Dick Cheney to be only Republicans marking 1/6 

    08:25

  • January 6, 2021: The day as it happened

    05:56

  • Hayes: America was one Mike Pence away from 'full-blown' constitutional crisis

    10:51

  • Capitol Police Officer Dunn: There hasn’t been an end to Jan. 6

    09:07

  • Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson openly praising autocratic leaders

    02:58

  • Schiff: Texts show Hannity was ‘plainly concerned’ about Trump after Jan. 6

    06:47

  • Jan. 6 committee releases ‘explosive’ texts from Sean Hannity

    07:38

  • 'This is it': Swalwell warns 2022 could be last election if GOP wins majority

    06:37

  • Why the ‘consensus opinion’ during and right after Jan. 6 is worth remembering

    09:52

  • ‘Doomsday glacier’: Experts raise alarms about cracking Antarctic ice shelf

    06:48

  • Alaska records all-time December high of 67 degrees

    01:42

  • ‘National divorce:’ Congresswoman openly advocates end to American democracy

    10:50

All In

Dr. Fauci on why he ‘called out’ GOP Sen. Rand Paul: ‘Pure ad hominem’

07:12

“What you saw at the hearing today was pure ad hominem. And I called him out because that’s exactly what he’s doing: he’s raising money,” says Dr. Fauci on his exchange with Sen. Rand Paul. Jan. 12, 2022

  • ‘Don’t Look Up’ director Adam McKay on turning up 'emotional bandwidth' on climate 

    10:44
  • Now Playing

    Dr. Fauci on why he ‘called out’ GOP Sen. Rand Paul: ‘Pure ad hominem’

    07:12
  • UP NEXT

    Hayes: Millions of Afghans are in ‘imminent’ danger. The U.S. must help.

    02:45

  • If far-right groups are bankrupted by Jan. 6 lawsuit, ‘so be it,’ says D.C. AG

    06:53

  • Schiff on Jordan stonewalling 1/6 probe: He decided he has ‘a lot to hide’

    06:17

  • Hayes: How GOP is using Supreme Court as ‘own little supervisory legislature’

    03:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All