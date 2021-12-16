Dr. Fauci on Omicron: Boosters promising in fighting off severe disease
"The vaccines, as good as they are, are going to still allow there to be breakthrough infections," Dr. Fauci says on the omicron variant. "Based on what we're seeing in South Africa...if you get boosted, your protection from severe disease is still going to be considerably high."Dec. 16, 2021
Dr. Fauci on Omicron: Boosters promising in fighting off severe disease
