    Domestic extremist groups shift to local level after January 6

    11:55

  • 'American Insurrection' offers updated look at January 6 attack

    07:52

  • 'It Could Happen Here' looks at extremist voices and how to stop them

    10:55

  • Can an edible help you lose weight? How science in marijuana lags behind claims

    04:58

  • NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather

    04:13

  • Jury deadlocked on 3 charges in Holmes trial

    01:50

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster for ages 12 to 15 years old

    00:26

  • 'It was terrifying; I'm not gonna lie": Rescued tram passenger recalls NYE ordeal

    05:31

  • Eric Adams: During this difficult time, I'm ready to lead the city forward

    11:35

  • Gov. Polis: Colorado wildfire was 'a disaster in fast-motion'

    04:11

  • Ghislaine Maxwell was at center of Epstein's ecosystem, says journalist

    06:13

  • Dr. Osterholm: Number of cases set to rise dramatically over next three to four weeks

    10:01

  • Harry Reid’s legacy is the Affordable Care Act former Sen. Al Franken says

    06:25

  • Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking minors

    06:28

  • CDC Director: We want you to isolate when you're maximally infectious

    10:36

  • Virginia officials open newly discovered time capsule found at former Robert E. Lee statue site

    01:04

  • 'Earth Emergency' looks at the impact of climate change

    08:31

  • The paradoxes of Eric Adams, incoming NYC mayor

    06:16

  • Denver officials search for motive in shooting spree that left four dead, three wounded

    02:11

  • Can current testing shortage be traced back to start of Biden WH?

    08:09

All In

Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson openly praising autocratic leaders

02:58

Chris Hayes on the right-wing embrace of Hungary’s autocratic leader: “It’s articulating a vision of the end of American liberal democracy by endorsing a guy who is doing that in another country. When conservatives like Trump and Carlson say they want to use the power of the state to defang liberal civil society, believe them.”Jan. 5, 2022

