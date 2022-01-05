Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson openly praising autocratic leaders
02:58
Share this -
copied
Chris Hayes on the right-wing embrace of Hungary’s autocratic leader: “It’s articulating a vision of the end of American liberal democracy by endorsing a guy who is doing that in another country. When conservatives like Trump and Carlson say they want to use the power of the state to defang liberal civil society, believe them.”Jan. 5, 2022
UP NEXT
Domestic extremist groups shift to local level after January 6
11:55
'American Insurrection' offers updated look at January 6 attack
07:52
'It Could Happen Here' looks at extremist voices and how to stop them
10:55
Can an edible help you lose weight? How science in marijuana lags behind claims
04:58
NBC News reporter stuck overnight on I-95 due to winter weather