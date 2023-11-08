IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear wins a second term in Kentucky

    Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky wins re-election, NBC News projects

NBC News projects Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky has won re-election, defeating Republican Daniel Cameron.Nov. 8, 2023

