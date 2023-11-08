Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky wins re-election, NBC News projects

- Now Playing
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky wins re-election, NBC News projects03:47
- UP NEXT
Growing concerns among Democrats over Biden's re-election campaign amid new polls02:44
Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’05:37
How the 2023 Election Day results could affect the 2024 race06:13
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorses DeSantis for president03:44
New polling shows Trump ahead of Biden in several battleground states09:14
It is time for a new conservative legal movement: Legal summit tackles threats of MAGA movement08:05
Young people want to feel good about their president and country, says pollster09:40
‘Simply put, he wants revenge’03:57
‘The poll is a useful warning to Democrats’04:00
Jon Meacham: I don’t think Biden is on trial; I think we are. This is a test of citizenship05:19
Heilemann: Some Democratic voters don’t see Trump as an existential threat…yet04:04
'Your anger against the truth is reprehensible': Christie lashes out at MAGA crowd after being booed03:12
Nikki Haley pulls out of Florida Freedom Summit due to ‘family issue’02:13
Courts consider possible disqualification of Trump for role in Jan. 6 insurrection05:19
Trump’s ‘grave crimes’: Former conservative judge says MAGA coup disqualifies him from holding office12:18
'Voters can smell that': DeSantis desperation to act more MAGA backfires, leaves voters cringing03:54
House Speaker Mike Johnson 'is just a well-dressed insurrectionist': Former Rep. Kinzinger07:06
Gov. DeSantis defends Tuberville's months-long military blockade01:39
'No blank check' for Ukraine: DeSantis criticizes effectiveness of Biden's Ukraine funding10:48
- Now Playing
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky wins re-election, NBC News projects03:47
- UP NEXT
Growing concerns among Democrats over Biden's re-election campaign amid new polls02:44
Fmr. Obama Deputy Chief of Staff: ‘No panic’ among Dems over new polling, ‘we have a long ways to go’05:37
How the 2023 Election Day results could affect the 2024 race06:13
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorses DeSantis for president03:44
New polling shows Trump ahead of Biden in several battleground states09:14
Play All