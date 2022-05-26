David Hogg: The movement to end gun violence is stronger than ever

Julián Castro: Texas Republicans pushing lie that ‘more guns’ is the answer05:56
- Now Playing
David Hogg: The movement to end gun violence is stronger than ever06:16
- UP NEXT
Why America's gun problem is worse than any other country, by the numbers06:36
Texas State Sen: At least 18 children, 3 adults killed in school shooting06:32
Full speech: Biden addresses nation on Texas elementary school shooting07:18
Sen. Chris Murphy reacts to Texas elementary school shooting07:20
Hayes: We must pay attention to ‘urgent crisis’ of extreme heat events03:45
Raskin on Giuliani’s Jan. 6 testimony: ‘Definitely has a lot of information’06:42
Pence campaigns against Trump-backed candidate for Georgia governor06:20
Trump dumps Perdue ahead of Georgia primary election07:18
Hayes: Democrats should pass these two ‘tangible, popular’ priorities right now02:04
Holder on Trump and Jan. 6: 'I think a non-prosecution would divide the nation'06:39
Hayes on Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s ‘egregious political malpractice’05:13
Hayes: If Dems are doing anything right, billionaires should be voting Republican09:01
Former DHS disinformation agency director Nina Jankowicz speaks out08:06
How a pro-Israel lobby group spent millions to sway Democratic primaries06:17
Hayes: Coup plotter Mastriano is stone’s throw away from running Pennsylvania08:12
Mastriano wins GOP primary for Pennsylvania governor, NBC News projects00:44
John Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania, NBC News projects02:33
Polls closed in Pennsylvania primary election05:11
Julián Castro: Texas Republicans pushing lie that ‘more guns’ is the answer05:56
- Now Playing
David Hogg: The movement to end gun violence is stronger than ever06:16
- UP NEXT
Why America's gun problem is worse than any other country, by the numbers06:36
Texas State Sen: At least 18 children, 3 adults killed in school shooting06:32
Full speech: Biden addresses nation on Texas elementary school shooting07:18
Sen. Chris Murphy reacts to Texas elementary school shooting07:20
Play All