  • Julián Castro: Texas Republicans pushing lie that ‘more guns’ is the answer

    David Hogg: The movement to end gun violence is stronger than ever

    Why America's gun problem is worse than any other country, by the numbers

  • Texas State Sen: At least 18 children, 3 adults killed in school shooting

  • Full speech: Biden addresses nation on Texas elementary school shooting

  • Sen. Chris Murphy reacts to Texas elementary school shooting

  • Hayes: We must pay attention to ‘urgent crisis’ of extreme heat events 

  • Raskin on Giuliani’s Jan. 6 testimony: ‘Definitely has a lot of information’ 

  • Pence campaigns against Trump-backed candidate for Georgia governor

  • Trump dumps Perdue ahead of Georgia primary election

  • Hayes: Democrats should pass these two ‘tangible, popular’ priorities right now

  • Holder on Trump and Jan. 6: 'I think a non-prosecution would divide the nation'

  • Hayes on Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney’s ‘egregious political malpractice’

  • Hayes: If Dems are doing anything right, billionaires should be voting Republican

  • Former DHS disinformation agency director Nina Jankowicz speaks out

  • How a pro-Israel lobby group spent millions to sway Democratic primaries

  • Hayes: Coup plotter Mastriano is stone’s throw away from running Pennsylvania

  • Mastriano wins GOP primary for Pennsylvania governor, NBC News projects

  • John Fetterman wins Democratic Senate primary in Pennsylvania, NBC News projects

  • Polls closed in Pennsylvania primary election

All In

David Hogg: The movement to end gun violence is stronger than ever

Parkland shooting survivor and March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg: “Right now we are closer than we ever have been as a movement and stronger than we ever have been to actually changing this.” May 26, 2022

